PH logs record-high fresh COVID-19 cases

MULTIMEDIA Manila vaccinates market vendors, workers as PH logs new record-high fresh COVID cases George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 28 2021 04:19 PM Manila Health Department staff vaccinate market workers and vendors with Sinovac's COVID-19 jab at Blumentritt Market in Santa Cruz, Manila on Saturday. Health authorities on Saturday recorded the Philippines' highest number of fresh cases at 19,441 since the start of the pandemic, outnumbering new recoveries on the day which stand at 19,191. NEW RECORD HIGH: Philippines tallies 19,441 more COVID-19 cases DOH: Bed capacity in nearly half of Metro Manila hospitals on high risk Metro Manila, 15 other areas under MECQ until Sept. 7— Palace