PH logs record-high fresh COVID-19 cases

Manila vaccinates market vendors, workers as PH logs new record-high fresh COVID cases

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Manila Health Department staff vaccinate market workers and vendors with Sinovac’s COVID-19 jab at Blumentritt Market in Santa Cruz, Manila on Saturday. Health authorities on Saturday recorded the Philippines’ highest number of fresh cases at 19,441 since the start of the pandemic, outnumbering new recoveries on the day which stand at 19,191.