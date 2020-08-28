Home > News MULTIMEDIA San Juan residents receive second tranche of cash aid Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 28 2020 06:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Employees from the San Juan City Social Welfare and Development Office assist Social Amelioration Program beneficiaries as they try to reconcile the codes used for the distribution of cash aid on Friday. Reports say there was an initial delay in the distribution due to a technical glitch as some of the claimants are not San Juan residents and were sent the codes by mistake. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 San Juan Social Amelioration Program SAP cash aid