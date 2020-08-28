MULTIMEDIA

San Juan residents receive second tranche of cash aid

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Employees from the San Juan City Social Welfare and Development Office assist Social Amelioration Program beneficiaries as they try to reconcile the codes used for the distribution of cash aid on Friday. Reports say there was an initial delay in the distribution due to a technical glitch as some of the claimants are not San Juan residents and were sent the codes by mistake.