Fighting COVID-19 in Paranaque

Fr. Ricardo Llorag blesses the thirteen 40-foot container units converted into COVID-19 quarantine facilities inside the Paranaque City College in Brgy. San Dionisio Paranaque City during a turnover ceremony on Friday. Aside from the quarantine facilities, Paranaque has been conducting aggressive testing and tracing amid the continuing increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region.

