Archbishop Cruz laid to rest

Jojo Riñoza, ABS-CBN News

The clergy and devotees of Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan, led by Archbishop Socrates Villegas, pay their last respects before laying to rest the remains of Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Cruz at the Santuario de San Juan Evangelista in Dagupan City on Friday. Cruz, who served as archbishop of Lingayen-Dagupan from 1991 up to his retirement in 2009, died August 26, 2020 because of COVID-19 complications.