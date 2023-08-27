GoringPH slowly moves over the coastal waters of Isabela

MULTIMEDIA

Super typhoon Goring slowly moves over the coastal waters of Isabela

Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMMB/CIRA

Super typhoon Goring (international name: Saola) moves south-southwestward over the coastal waters of Palanan, Isabela in this image screen-captured from the Regional and Mesoscale Meteorology Branch - Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at 7:40 a.m. on Sunday. Weather Bureau PAGASA said Goring intensified into a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 230 kph gusts.