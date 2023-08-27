GoringPH slowly moves over the coastal waters of Isabela

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Super typhoon Goring slowly moves over the coastal waters of Isabela Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMMB/CIRA Posted at Aug 27 2023 09:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Super typhoon Goring (international name: Saola) moves south-southwestward over the coastal waters of Palanan, Isabela in this image screen-captured from the Regional and Mesoscale Meteorology Branch - Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at 7:40 a.m. on Sunday. Weather Bureau PAGASA said Goring intensified into a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 230 kph gusts. NDRRMC places 5 regions on red alert due to Goring Goring now a super typhoon: PAGASA Read More: GoringPh super typhoon Goring Saola Palanan Isabela /sports/08/27/23/fifa-suspend-spanish-football-chief-rubiales-after-hermoso-kiss/sports/08/27/23/usyk-stops-dubois-to-retain-world-heavyweight-titles/news/08/27/23/degamo-family-says-to-field-bet-to-replace-teves/sports/08/27/23/mlbb-rsg-philippines-lets-go-of-h2wo/news/08/27/23/expect-hotly-contested-brgy-polls-in-october-comelec