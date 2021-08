Workers on COVID-19 lockdown receive aid

MULTIMEDIA

Community pantry brings goods to workers on COVID-19 lockdown

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Workers on lockdown due to COVID-19 since August 18 receive goods from the Matimyas Community Pantry in Barangay E. Rodriguez, Quezon City on Friday. According to Barangay Chairman Marciano Buena-Agua, out of the 247 workers still inside, 30 individuals tested positive after undergoing tests Thursday and are still waiting to be transferred to another facility.