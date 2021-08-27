MULTIMEDIA

Tornado forms offshore in Nasugbu, Batangas

Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News

A tornado born from thunderstorms forms offshore in Barangay Natipuan in Nasugbu, Batangas as a boat sails past on Friday. In a bulletin issued 4 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA said parts of the country, including Metro Manila and Calabarzon, would experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).