MULTIMEDIA
Tornado forms offshore in Nasugbu, Batangas
Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 27 2021 04:27 PM | Updated as of Aug 27 2021 04:36 PM
A tornado born from thunderstorms forms offshore in Barangay Natipuan in Nasugbu, Batangas as a boat sails past on Friday. In a bulletin issued 4 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA said parts of the country, including Metro Manila and Calabarzon, would experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).
- /news/08/30/21/p6-m-halaga-ng-shabu-isinilid-sa-cctv-cameras-nasabat
- /news/08/30/21/bangsamoro-hospitals-icus-81-percent-full-official
- /news/08/30/21/robredo-getting-jabbed-vs-covid-an-act-of-heroism
- /news/08/30/21/ospital-ng-sampaloc-to-stop-admitting-covid-19-patients
- /overseas/08/30/21/hurricane-ida-strikes-louisiana-as-category-4-storm