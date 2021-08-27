COVID-19 frontliners receive cash aid

MULTIMEDIA
COVID-19 frontliners in San Juan receive cash aid
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 27 2021 02:48 PM
Frontline workers from San Juan receive cash at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City on Friday during the distribution of financial assistance to medical and non-medical personnel involved in the COVID-19 response. Around 2,500 personnel received the aid, with medical frontliners getting P5,000 while non-medical frontliners received P3,000.
