Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Tribute to Archbishop Oscar Cruz

Jojo Riñoza, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 27 2020 12:09 PM | Updated as of Aug 28 2020 12:10 AM

Tribute to Archbishop Oscar Cruz

Archbishop Florentino Lavarias of the Archdiocese of San Fernando, Pampanga blesses the remains of Archbishop Oscar Cruz after a concelebrated Mass with Archbishop Socrates Villegas at the St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Dagupan City on Thursday. Cruz, a staunch anti-gambling crusader, served as Archbishop of Lingayen-Dagupan from 1991 up to his retirement in 2009. Interment will be on Friday, August 28 at the Santuario de San Juan Evangelista.

Read More:  Bishop Oscar Cruz   Bishop Florentino Lavarias   St. John the Evangelist Cathedral   Dagupan City   Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan  