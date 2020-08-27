Home > News MULTIMEDIA Tribute to Archbishop Oscar Cruz Jojo Riñoza, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 27 2020 12:09 PM | Updated as of Aug 28 2020 12:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Archbishop Florentino Lavarias of the Archdiocese of San Fernando, Pampanga blesses the remains of Archbishop Oscar Cruz after a concelebrated Mass with Archbishop Socrates Villegas at the St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Dagupan City on Thursday. Cruz, a staunch anti-gambling crusader, served as Archbishop of Lingayen-Dagupan from 1991 up to his retirement in 2009. Interment will be on Friday, August 28 at the Santuario de San Juan Evangelista. Read More: Bishop Oscar Cruz Bishop Florentino Lavarias St. John the Evangelist Cathedral Dagupan City Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan