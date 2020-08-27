MULTIMEDIA

Tribute to Archbishop Oscar Cruz

Jojo Riñoza, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Archbishop Florentino Lavarias of the Archdiocese of San Fernando, Pampanga blesses the remains of Archbishop Oscar Cruz after a concelebrated Mass with Archbishop Socrates Villegas at the St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Dagupan City on Thursday. Cruz, a staunch anti-gambling crusader, served as Archbishop of Lingayen-Dagupan from 1991 up to his retirement in 2009. Interment will be on Friday, August 28 at the Santuario de San Juan Evangelista.