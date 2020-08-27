MULTIMEDIA

QC Task Force evicts settlers in contested NKTI grounds

Mark Demayo ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A commotion ensues between the Quezon City Task Force on Control and Prevention of Illegal Structures and Squatting and lawyer Noel Valerio, who represents one of the claimants of the commercial area near the National Kidney Transplant Institute (NKTI) facing Elliptical Road in Quezon City on Thursday.

The NKTI sought the help of the city government to evict informal settlers and demolish alleged illegal structures inside the contested property as they are set to begin construction of a Hemodialysis Center particularly for COVID-19 patients with chronic renal disease.



