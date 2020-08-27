Home  >  News

QC begins COVID Telemed System

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 27 2020 08:18 PM

Public health nurse Grace Idea makes a call to a COVID-19 patient using the COVID Telemed System during its demonstration and launch on Thursday at the Batasan Health Center in Quezon City. The program, which is in partnership with the Department of Health, allows COVID-19 patients to seek medical consultations remotely.

