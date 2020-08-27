MULTIMEDIA

New motorcycle plates launched

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A Land Transportation Office (LTO) enforcer helps a motorcycle owner install a plate number during the ceremonial launch and distribution of the newly designed motorcycle plates at the LTO NCR-West office in Quezon City, on Thursday. The new plates comply with the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act and feature a larger frame, an RFID sticker, QR code, reflectorized sheeting, and color-coding depending on the vehicle's registered region.