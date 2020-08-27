Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lining up for free swab tests George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 27 2020 04:34 PM | Updated as of Aug 27 2020 04:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People line up outside the mega swabbing center at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Thursday. The center offers free tests to government employees as well as the general public and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus swab test mega swabbing center Mall of Asia Pasay multimedia multimedia photo