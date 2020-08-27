Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Lining up for free swab tests

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 27 2020 04:34 PM | Updated as of Aug 27 2020 04:57 PM

Lining up for free swab tests

People line up outside the mega swabbing center at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Thursday. The center offers free tests to government employees as well as the general public and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. 

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   swab test   mega swabbing center   Mall of Asia   Pasay   multimedia   multimedia photo  