De Lima attends hearing at Muntinlupa RTC

Former senator De Lima attends hearing

Maria Tan, AFP

Former Philippine senator and human rights campaigner Leila de Lima, a high-profile critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war, is escorted by police as she emerges from her hearing at the Muntinlupa Trial Court in Manila on Friday. The court asked the counsel of co-accused Ronnie Dayan to file a motion to allow former Bureau of Corrections officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos to testify. This, after Dayan presented an affidavit from Ragos recanting his allegations against De Lima and Dayan.