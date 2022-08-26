Coast Guard assist passengers after ferry fire

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Ferry catches fire off Batangas City, at least 73 rescued Handout, Philippine Coast Guard via AFP Posted at Aug 26 2022 09:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber This handout photo taken and released by the Philippine Coast Guard on Friday shows coast guard personnel assisting rescued passengers (wearing life jackets) after a ferry caught fire off the port of Batangas. The MV Asia Philippines-Cebu of Starlite Shipping was carrying passengers and crew members when the blaze ripped through the vessel around 5:30 p.m., according to PPA-Batangas. Read More: ferry ferry fire Batangas MV Asia Philippines-Cebu Starlite Shipping coast guard rescue /news/08/28/22/man-nabbed-for-allegedly-groping-student-in-las-pias/news/08/28/22/educational-aid-distribution-improves-in-2nd-week-dswd-dilg/news/08/28/22/negros-oriental-town-mayors-family-held-hostage-for-hours/sports/08/28/22/mpl-season-10-echo-ph-keeps-tnc-winless/sports/08/28/22/look-pacquiao-earns-masters-degree-from-pcu