Coast Guard assist passengers after ferry fire

Ferry catches fire off Batangas City, at least 73 rescued

Handout, Philippine Coast Guard via AFP

This handout photo taken and released by the Philippine Coast Guard on Friday shows coast guard personnel assisting rescued passengers (wearing life jackets) after a ferry caught fire off the port of Batangas. The MV Asia Philippines-Cebu of Starlite Shipping was carrying passengers and crew members when the blaze ripped through the vessel around 5:30 p.m., according to PPA-Batangas.