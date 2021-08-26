MULTIMEDIA
UP-PGH healthworkers slam DOH, demand immediate release of hazard pay
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 26 2021 06:30 PM
Health workers from the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) led by the All U.P. Workers Union-Manila hold a die-in protest in front of the hospital in Manila on Thursday. The group decried the non-payment of COVID-19 benefits and demanded the health department to release these including their special risk allowance (SRA), active hazard duty pay (AHDP), and their meals, accommodation and transportation allowance (MAT), amounting to a total of P291.6 million, according to the group.
- /sports/08/26/21/atletico-aim-to-capitalise-on-real-barca-early-woes
- /news/08/26/21/pooled-random-covid-19-testing-isinusulong
- /video/news/08/26/21/pacquiao-nag-iisip-pa-kung-tatakbo-pero-may-22-round-na-programa
- /video/news/08/26/21/ilang-pdp-laban-members-nabudol-umano-ni-duterte
- /news/08/26/21/residential-area-sa-makati-city-nasunog