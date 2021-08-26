MULTIMEDIA

UP-PGH healthworkers slam DOH, demand immediate release of hazard pay

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Health workers from the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) led by the All U.P. Workers Union-Manila hold a die-in protest in front of the hospital in Manila on Thursday. The group decried the non-payment of COVID-19 benefits and demanded the health department to release these including their special risk allowance (SRA), active hazard duty pay (AHDP), and their meals, accommodation and transportation allowance (MAT), amounting to a total of P291.6 million, according to the group.

