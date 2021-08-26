Home  >  News

Ospital ng Tondo health worker checks status of non-COVID patient

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2021 11:19 PM

Health worker checks non-COVID-19 patient

A health worker performs a confirmatory swab test for a non-COVID-19 patient at the triage area of the Ospital ng Tondo on Thursday. The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Wednesday said it already released P311.79 million for the special risk allowances (SRA) of health workers in the country, as thousands of health workers threatened to resign due to fund release delay. 

