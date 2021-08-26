Health worker checks non-COVID-19 patient

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Ospital ng Tondo health worker checks status of non-COVID patient George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 26 2021 11:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker performs a confirmatory swab test for a non-COVID-19 patient at the triage area of the Ospital ng Tondo on Thursday. The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Wednesday said it already released P311.79 million for the special risk allowances (SRA) of health workers in the country, as thousands of health workers threatened to resign due to fund release delay. DBM: P311 million in special risk allowances for health workers already released Health workers patuloy ang pangangalampag para sa benepisyo PH healthcare system might collapse if medical workers remain uncompensated: group Read More: coronavirus COVID19 health worker Ospital ng Tondo triage area /news/08/26/21/323-filipinos-brought-home-from-abu-dhabi/sports/08/26/21/fifa-slammed-over-release-of-messi-for-wc-matches/news/08/26/21/watch-uk-us-show-military-strength-in-philippine-sea/news/08/26/21/4-arestado-sa-human-trafficking-sa-cabanatuan-city/news/08/26/21/agusan-del-sur-isasailalim-sa-mecq