Health worker checks non-COVID-19 patient

Ospital ng Tondo health worker checks status of non-COVID patient

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A health worker performs a confirmatory swab test for a non-COVID-19 patient at the triage area of the Ospital ng Tondo on Thursday. The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Wednesday said it already released P311.79 million for the special risk allowances (SRA) of health workers in the country, as thousands of health workers threatened to resign due to fund release delay.