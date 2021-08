2 Quezon City district hospitals declare full capacity

MULTIMEDIA

Full capacity in QC hospitals as COVID-19 cases rise

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Health workers assist patients at a tent outside the Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital in Batasan, Quezon City on Thursday. The hospital declared full capacity along with the Novaliches General Hospital as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Quezon City.