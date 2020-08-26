MULTIMEDIA

SSS urges members to transact digitally

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

People line up outside the Social Security System branch in Caloocan City on Wednesday as Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine to stem the spread of COVID-19. The SSS urged members to register their accounts online at My.SSS, as the agency shifts to digital processes for convenience and safety during the pandemic.

The agency recently implemented mandatory online submission of maternity and sickness notification for employers, as well as application for unemployment benefit, funeral benefit, sickness-benefit reimbursement claims, SSS-member claimants, salary and calamity loans.