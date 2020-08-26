Home > News MULTIMEDIA Recycling to shield one's self from the virus George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 26 2020 07:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man wearing a face mask and an improvised face shield as precaution against COVID-19 drops by a store along Juan Luna St. in Divisoria, Manila City on Wednesday. The country’s total case count breached the 200,000 mark Wednesday after the Department of Health reported 5,277 additional cases. COVID-19 cases in Philippines breach 200,000 For a merry X'mas this year, PH has to flatten the curve—and sustain it: UP researchers Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Manila face shield improvised face shield multimedia multimedia photos