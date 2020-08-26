Home  >  News

Recycling to shield one's self from the virus

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2020 07:48 PM

A man wearing a face mask and an improvised face shield as precaution against COVID-19 drops by a store along Juan Luna St. in Divisoria, Manila City on Wednesday. The country’s total case count breached the 200,000 mark Wednesday after the Department of Health reported 5,277 additional cases. 

