Manila City gears up for online education

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Parents of students receive tablets during a ceremonial turn-over and distribution of Learning Continuity Packages for public school teachers and students at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila City, on Wednesday. The local government is set to distribute 136,950 tablets, 11,000 laptops, and 296,000 sim cards to be used for the upcoming school year's blended learning, as it aims to provide 1 tablet per household, and 1 laptop per teacher.