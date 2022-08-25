Some health workers call for release of COVID allowance

MULTIMEDIA

Health workers stage noise barrage, call for release of COVID-19 allowance

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Health workers from different Government-Owned and -Controlled Corporations (GOCC) hospitals stage a noise barrage protest in front of the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City on Thursday. The group is calling on the government to release the One Covid Allowance (OCA) and Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) for health workers in relation to their COVID-19 public service. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News