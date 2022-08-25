Some health workers call for release of COVID allowance

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Health workers stage noise barrage, call for release of COVID-19 allowance Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 25 2022 06:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers from different Government-Owned and -Controlled Corporations (GOCC) hospitals stage a noise barrage protest in front of the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City on Thursday. The group is calling on the government to release the One Covid Allowance (OCA) and Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) for health workers in relation to their COVID-19 public service. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News 4,000 empleyado ng PGH 'di pa nakatatanggap ng One COVID Allowance Read More: health workers frontliners Government owned and Controlled Corporations GOCC hospital One Covid Allowance Health Emergency Allowance coronavirus COVID-19 Philippine Heart Center healthcare workers GOCC hospitals health workers benefits protest action protest noise barrage /news/08/28/22/man-nabbed-for-allegedly-groping-student-in-las-pias/news/08/28/22/educational-aid-distribution-improves-in-2nd-week-dswd-dilg/news/08/28/22/negros-oriental-town-mayors-family-held-hostage-for-hours/sports/08/28/22/mpl-season-10-echo-ph-keeps-tnc-winless/sports/08/28/22/look-pacquiao-earns-masters-degree-from-pcu