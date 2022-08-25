Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Health workers stage noise barrage, call for release of COVID-19 allowance

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2022 06:06 PM

Some health workers call for release of COVID allowance

Health workers from different Government-Owned and -Controlled Corporations (GOCC) hospitals stage a noise barrage protest in front of the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City on Thursday. The group is calling on the government to release the One Covid Allowance (OCA) and Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) for health workers in relation to their COVID-19 public service. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  health workers   frontliners   Government owned and Controlled Corporations   GOCC   hospital   One Covid Allowance   Health Emergency Allowance   coronavirus   COVID-19   Philippine Heart Center   healthcare workers   GOCC hospitals   health workers benefits   protest action   protest   noise barrage  