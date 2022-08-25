Pasay fire victims take shelter in elementary school

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Fire victims take shelter in Timoteo Paez Elementary School George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 25 2022 04:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Evacuees take a shower on Thursday at the Timoteo Paez Elementary School where they are temporarily staying following the previous night’s fire. The fire in Barangay 144 reached the third alarm and left some 300 families homeless. Nasa 300 pamilya nawalan ng bahay sa sunog sa Pasay Read More: Pasay Pasay fire Barangay 144 Barangay 144 fire fire aftermath Timoteo Paez Elementary School /news/08/28/22/man-nabbed-for-allegedly-groping-student-in-las-pias/news/08/28/22/educational-aid-distribution-improves-in-2nd-week-dswd-dilg/news/08/28/22/negros-oriental-town-mayors-family-held-hostage-for-hours/sports/08/28/22/mpl-season-10-echo-ph-keeps-tnc-winless/sports/08/28/22/look-pacquiao-earns-masters-degree-from-pcu