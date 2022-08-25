Home  >  News

Fire victims take shelter in Timoteo Paez Elementary School

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2022 04:09 PM

Pasay fire victims take shelter in elementary school

Evacuees take a shower on Thursday at the Timoteo Paez Elementary School where they are temporarily staying following the previous night’s fire. The fire in Barangay 144 reached the third alarm and left some 300 families homeless. 

