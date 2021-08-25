MULTIMEDIA

Manila Police undergo surprise drug test

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Police officers from Manila Police District, Barbosa station-14 submit their urine sample during a surprise drug test conducted inside the Shariff Mansion-covered court at Globo De Oro, Quiapo, Manila. A total of 134 personnel were subjected to the surprise drug test as part of the directive of the Philippine National Police internal cleansing program according to MPD District Director Brigadier General Leo Francisco.

