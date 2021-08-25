Immediate release of hazard pay pushed

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Healthworkers call for immediate release of hazard pay Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 25 2021 03:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers from Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila picket in front of the hospital's lobby on Wednesday to demand the release of their special risk allowance and hazard pay. The Commission on Audit recently flagged the Department of Health for around P67 billion in 'deficiencies' in handling COVID-19 funds, and health workers have planned mass actions if their benefits are not released immediately. DBM says to green light release of P311-million benefits to health workers Read More: COVID19 health workers hazard pay release of hazard pay DOH DBM health workers benefits Department of Health Department of Budget and Management Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center /news/08/25/21/funds-for-health-workers-benefits-repurposed-senator/entertainment/08/25/21/lee-sung-kyung-kim-young-dae-to-star-in-upcoming-k-drama/overseas/08/25/21/filipino-scholars-nakabiyahe-na-pa-south-korea-sa-gitna-ng-travel-ban/news/08/25/21/senators-cite-weak-deped-push-for-physical-classes/sports/08/25/21/pba-kiefer-likely-to-miss-rest-of-elimination-round