Immediate release of hazard pay pushed

Healthworkers call for immediate release of hazard pay

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2021 03:33 PM

Health workers from Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila picket in front of the hospital's lobby on Wednesday to demand the release of their special risk allowance and hazard pay. The Commission on Audit recently flagged the Department of Health for around P67 billion in 'deficiencies' in handling COVID-19 funds, and health workers have planned mass actions if their benefits are not released immediately.

