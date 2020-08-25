MULTIMEDIA

Residents push for housing assistance in Quezon City

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Quezon City residents troop to city hall on Tuesday calling for the use of 118 hectares of idle land in the city to provide shelter for the financially-challenged. The residents, who are threatened with eviction or have lost capacity to pay rent amid the COVID-19 pandemic, also call for the immediate distribution of financial aid under the government's social amelioration program.

