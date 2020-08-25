MULTIMEDIA

Full alert in Manila after Jolo blasts

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Members of the Manila Police District Special Weapons and Tactics team patrol Carriedo in Manila on Tuesday. The Philippine National Police is out to conduct random security checks as the police force is placed on full alert status, a day after the deadly twin bombings in Jolo, Sulu, MPD director Police Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda.

