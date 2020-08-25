Home > News MULTIMEDIA Full alert in Manila after Jolo blasts George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 25 2020 04:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the Manila Police District Special Weapons and Tactics team patrol Carriedo in Manila on Tuesday. The Philippine National Police is out to conduct random security checks as the police force is placed on full alert status, a day after the deadly twin bombings in Jolo, Sulu, MPD director Police Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda. Read More: Manila Police District- Special Weapons and Tactics MPD- SWAT Jolo balst Carriedo Manila