PH mayors pledge for good governance

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Mayors from different Philippine cities and municipalities sign a Manifesto for Good Governance at the UP Film Center in Quezon City Thursday. "Mayors for Good Governance" is a movement dedicated to uniting local chief executives, upholding sound governance principles, transcending political differences to combat corruption, and encouraging transparency and accountability among public servants and Filipinos of diverse backgrounds.