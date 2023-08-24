MULTIMEDIA
PH mayors pledge for good governance
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 24 2023 07:50 PM
Mayors from different Philippine cities and municipalities sign a Manifesto for Good Governance at the UP Film Center in Quezon City Thursday. "Mayors for Good Governance" is a movement dedicated to uniting local chief executives, upholding sound governance principles, transcending political differences to combat corruption, and encouraging transparency and accountability among public servants and Filipinos of diverse backgrounds.
