Dr. Jose Rizal honored on Sight Saving Month

Representatives of various organizations committed to the preservation of sight, led by Department of Health Undersecretary Dr. Gloria Balboa, The Fred Hollows Foundation Country Manager Dr. Maria Victoria Rondaris, National Committee for Sight Preservation head Dr. Noel Chua, honor Filipino national hero and ophthalmologist Dr. Jose Rizal during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Park on Thursday. The event was held in observance of the Sight Saving Month, which aims to promote the importance of eye protection and good eye care as well as raise awareness on the available intervention in restoring eyesight.