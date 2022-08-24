Work continues in hospital despite Florita floods

Home  >  News

Work continues in Cagayan Valley Medical Center despite Florita floods

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2022 12:45 PM

Medical personnel at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center in Tuguegarao City take care of their patients at the hospital's conference room on Wednesday in the aftermath of tropical storm Florita after the hospital's general admission area was affected by the rains. Florita left the country Wednesday morning but left several areas in northern Luzon affected by its strong winds and heavy rains. 

