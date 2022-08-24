Work continues in hospital despite Florita floods

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Work continues in Cagayan Valley Medical Center despite Florita floods Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 24 2022 12:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Medical personnel at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center in Tuguegarao City take care of their patients at the hospital's conference room on Wednesday in the aftermath of tropical storm Florita after the hospital's general admission area was affected by the rains. Florita left the country Wednesday morning but left several areas in northern Luzon affected by its strong winds and heavy rains. Read More: Cagayan Valley hospital storm Florita rains Cagayan Valley Medical Center /news/08/24/22/update-on-abs-cbns-investment-agreement-with-tv5/classified-odd/08/24/22/nawawalang-estudyante-nasa-maling-classroom-pala/news/08/24/22/6-customs-officials-sacked-amid-sugar-smuggling-probe/news/08/24/22/da-eyes-more-kadiwa-outlets-in-metro-manila/sports/08/24/22/marineros-juan-gomez-de-liano-named-pba-d-league-mvp