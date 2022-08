MULTIMEDIA

Florita inundates parts of Cagayan

Philippine Coast Guard handout, via EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) responders help residents evacuate from rising waters as tropical storm Florita affects Tuguegarao, Cagayan on Tuesday. Florita caused flooding in several areas, forced the suspension of some classes and government work, and prompted evacuations.

Read More: storm Florita rains flood Tuguegarao Cagayan evacuation