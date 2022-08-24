Home  >  News

Drying documents caught in floods during onslaught of Florita

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2022 06:03 PM

Florita aftermath in Baggao

A woman dries up documents recovered from flood waters in Baggao, Cagayan on Wednesday, a day after severe tropical storm Florita inundated parts of the country. According to the Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, 3,000 families from 131 villages in 19 towns were evacuated due to the storm, which also left 9 bridges and roads impassable. 

