Florita aftermath in Baggao

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Drying documents caught in floods during onslaught of Florita Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 24 2022 06:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman dries up documents recovered from flood waters in Baggao, Cagayan on Wednesday, a day after severe tropical storm Florita inundated parts of the country. According to the Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, 3,000 families from 131 villages in 19 towns were evacuated due to the storm, which also left 9 bridges and roads impassable. 9,000 people in 131 villages in Cagayan affected by Florita PAGASA lifts all wind signals but rains to persist over western Luzon Read More: FloritaPH severe tropical storm Florita Florita tropical storm Florita Cagayan Florita aftermath Ma-on Baggao Baggao Cagayan bagyo storm tropical storm regions regional news /entertainment/08/24/22/sandara-park-snsds-sunny-twices-jihyo-test-positive-for-covid-19/news/08/24/22/resolving-marcos-ill-gotten-wealth-cases-may-take-7-years-pcgg-chief/business/08/24/22/japan-pm-eyes-nuclear-power-push-vs-energy-crunch/entertainment/08/24/22/oc-records-cean-jr-to-make-acting-debut-in-sitio-diablo/business/08/24/22/sec-says-no-merger-in-abs-cbn-tv5-deal