Farmer salvages crops from damaged cornfield in Tuguegarao

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Farmer Dulo Ramirez, 83, salvages whatever he can from his cornfield in Tuguegarao on Wednesday after most of the crops were damaged by the onslaught of severe tropical storm Florita. Ramirez said he might end up feeding the crops to farm animals. Over in Ilocos Norte, Florita left at least P3.6 million worth of damage to agriculture, a provincial official said, citing initial estimates.

