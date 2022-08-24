MULTIMEDIA
Farmer salvages crops from damaged cornfield in Tuguegarao
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 24 2022 02:36 PM
Farmer Dulo Ramirez, 83, salvages whatever he can from his cornfield in Tuguegarao on Wednesday after most of the crops were damaged by the onslaught of severe tropical storm Florita. Ramirez said he might end up feeding the crops to farm animals. Over in Ilocos Norte, Florita left at least P3.6 million worth of damage to agriculture, a provincial official said, citing initial estimates.
