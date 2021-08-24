Shoppers reprimanded over COVID-19 health protocols

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Police officers reprimand Divisoria shoppers over COVID-19 health protocols Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 24 2021 03:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Manila Police District patrol around Juan Luna and Ilaya streets in Divisoria, Manila on Tuesday. Police officers told shoppers to strictly observe minimum health protocols like proper wearing of face mask and face-shield to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the area begins to get crowded. Active COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila may hit 60,000 in September - OCTA Read More: COVID19 Divisoria Market MPD minimum health protocols /news/08/24/21/pgh-no-new-er-patients-amid-rising-covid-19-admissions/sports/08/24/21/jimmy-alapag-grateful-for-opportunity-with-kings/overseas/08/24/21/hawaii-gov-urges-visitors-to-stay-away-amid-covid-surge/business/08/24/21/cebu-pacific-to-be-strict-with-1-carry-on-baggage-rule/entertainment/08/24/21/sony-rallies-big-screen-hopes-with-spider-man-ghostbusters