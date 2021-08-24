Shoppers reprimanded over COVID-19 health protocols

MULTIMEDIA

Police officers reprimand Divisoria shoppers over COVID-19 health protocols

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Manila Police District patrol around Juan Luna and Ilaya streets in Divisoria, Manila on Tuesday. Police officers told shoppers to strictly observe minimum health protocols like proper wearing of face mask and face-shield to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the area begins to get crowded.