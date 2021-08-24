San Juan set to open vaccine drive to non-residents

MULTIMEDIA

San Juan to vaccinate non-residents as it finishes inoculation of residents, workers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A health worker injects a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to a resident in San Juan City on Tuesday. Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chief Benhur Abalos on Tuesday said San Juan and Marikina will soon open their inoculation drives to non-residents, with Pateros and Mandaluyong already offering the service to non-residents through the "We Vax As One" program.