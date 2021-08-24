San Juan set to open vaccine drive to non-residents

Home > News MULTIMEDIA San Juan to vaccinate non-residents as it finishes inoculation of residents, workers Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 24 2021 05:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker injects a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to a resident in San Juan City on Tuesday. Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chief Benhur Abalos on Tuesday said San Juan and Marikina will soon open their inoculation drives to non-residents, with Pateros and Mandaluyong already offering the service to non-residents through the "We Vax As One" program. 'We Vax As One': Mandaluyong, Pateros open COVID-19 vaccination to non-residents Metro Manila mayors OK unified vaccination certificate Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine San Juan MMDA /spotlight/08/25/21/pfizer-moderna-effectiveness-dropped-amid-delta-study/business/08/25/21/manufacturing-export-sectors-ng-bansa-lumago/entertainment/08/25/21/rolling-stones-drummer-charlie-watts-dies-aged-80/news/08/25/21/duque-health-worker-benefits-maibibigay-sa-deadline/life/08/25/21/overwhelming-number-of-birds-spotted-in-mount-apo