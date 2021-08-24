Home > News MULTIMEDIA Red Cross' Bakuna Bus drives to UP Manila for vaccinations George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 24 2021 08:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People prepare to have their pictures taken with the Philippine Red Cross Bakuna Bus which was scheduled to vaccinate some 300 people during its visit at the University of the Philippines Manila on Tuesday. Health authorities logged 12,067 new COVID-19 cases in the country on Tuesday, the lowest number of cases in six days according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, while additional recoveries numbered to 14,656. COVID-19 deaths in the Philippines top 32,000; add'l 12,067 cases logged PH detects 466 more Delta variant cases; total now at 1,273 Eksperto: Kaso ng COVID-19 asahang tataas pa sa mga susunod na linggo Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine Bakuna Bus Philippine Red Cross UP Manila /spotlight/08/25/21/pfizer-moderna-effectiveness-dropped-amid-delta-study/business/08/25/21/manufacturing-export-sectors-ng-bansa-lumago/entertainment/08/25/21/rolling-stones-drummer-charlie-watts-dies-aged-80/news/08/25/21/duque-health-worker-benefits-maibibigay-sa-deadline/life/08/25/21/overwhelming-number-of-birds-spotted-in-mount-apo