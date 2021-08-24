MULTIMEDIA

Red Cross' Bakuna Bus drives to UP Manila for vaccinations

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People prepare to have their pictures taken with the Philippine Red Cross Bakuna Bus which was scheduled to vaccinate some 300 people during its visit at the University of the Philippines Manila on Tuesday. Health authorities logged 12,067 new COVID-19 cases in the country on Tuesday, the lowest number of cases in six days according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, while additional recoveries numbered to 14,656.