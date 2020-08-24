Home > News MULTIMEDIA Teachers push for safe learning during COVID-19 pandemic Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 24 2020 04:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) hold a protest outside the Department of Education Central Office in Pasig City on Monday, when the latter reopened after a 5-day lockdown. The teachers demanded that the agency properly address health and safety measures for teachers, address unavailability of centralized modules for students, and conduct proper evaluation of the current curriculum that would adapt to different modalities of learning before the scheduled school opening on Oct. 5 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Department of Education ACT hybrid learning modules online distance learning blended learning