Teachers push for safe learning during COVID-19 pandemic

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) hold a protest outside the Department of Education Central Office in Pasig City on Monday, when the latter reopened after a 5-day lockdown. The teachers demanded that the agency properly address health and safety measures for teachers, address unavailability of centralized modules for students, and conduct proper evaluation of the current curriculum that would adapt to different modalities of learning before the scheduled school opening on Oct. 5 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.