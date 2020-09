MULTIMEDIA

Soldiers carry Jolo blast victim

Nickee Butlangan, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Soldiers rescue a comrade after an improvised bomb exploded next to a military vehicle in Jolo, Sulu on Monday. As of posting, 7 soldiers, 4 civilians, and a suspected suicide bomber were killed, and at least 40 were injured as twin explosions ripped through the town plaza in the southern Philippine town.