MULTIMEDIA

Probing a crime during the COVID-19 pandemic

Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A crime scene investigator wearing personal protective equipment takes the fingerprints of a shooting victim by unknown assailants along Rizal Avenue in Monumento, Caloocan early Monday morning, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Philippine National Police revised its operation and investigation procedures to ensure safety of police officers against coronavirus infection after recording 3,380 COVID-19 cases with 16 deaths and 2,479 recoveries.

