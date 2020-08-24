MULTIMEDIA

Jolo blasts kill at least 5 soldiers, 4 civilians

Rescuers attend to injured soldiers and civilians at a blast site in Jolo, Sulu on Monday. At least 5 soldiers and 4 civilian were reported killed and 18 others wounded after a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) exploded near the M35 cargo truck of the 21st Infantry Battalion in front of the Paradise Grocery minutes before noon, according to the Philippine National Police.

