Home > News MULTIMEDIA Jolo blasts kill at least 5 soldiers, 4 civilians Contributed photo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 24 2020 03:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Rescuers attend to injured soldiers and civilians at a blast site in Jolo, Sulu on Monday. At least 5 soldiers and 4 civilian were reported killed and 18 others wounded after a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) exploded near the M35 cargo truck of the 21st Infantry Battalion in front of the Paradise Grocery minutes before noon, according to the Philippine National Police. Read More: Jolo Sulu Armed Forces of the Philippines 21st Infantry Battalion vehicle-borne improvised explosive device