Chinese Coast Guard shadows PH resupply mission

Ted Aljibe, AFP

This photo taken on Tuesday from the deck of Philippine coast guard ship BRP Cabra shows a Chinese coast guard ship (right) shadowing a civilian boat (center) chartered by the Philippine navy to deliver supplies to Philippine navy ship BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal), in the disputed West Philippine Sea. A team of AFP journalists on board the BRP Cabra, one of the two Philippine Coast Guard escort boats, watched as one of the Chinese ships came within several meters of the vessel.