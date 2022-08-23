Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Florita inundates QC

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 23 2022 05:08 PM

Severe Tropical Storm Florita floods QC

Knee-deep floods inundate a section of Sto. Domingo St. in Quezon City as Severe Tropical Storm Florita brought heavy rains on Tuesday. Florita maintained its strength after hitting land in Isabela and has moved to Cagayan province, according to PAGASA’s 2 p.m. bulletin, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers near the center and up to 185 kph gusts. 

Read More:  Florita   FloritaPH   Tropical Storm Florita   flood   weather   Sto. Domingo   severe tropical storm   severe tropical storm Florita   Ma-on   Sto. Domingo Quezon City   flooding   baha  