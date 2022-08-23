Severe Tropical Storm Florita floods QC

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Florita inundates QC Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 23 2022 05:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Knee-deep floods inundate a section of Sto. Domingo St. in Quezon City as Severe Tropical Storm Florita brought heavy rains on Tuesday. Florita maintained its strength after hitting land in Isabela and has moved to Cagayan province, according to PAGASA’s 2 p.m. bulletin, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers near the center and up to 185 kph gusts. Florita keeps strength after landfall, reaches Cagayan Read More: Florita FloritaPH Tropical Storm Florita flood weather Sto. Domingo severe tropical storm severe tropical storm Florita Ma-on Sto. Domingo Quezon City flooding baha /sports/08/23/22/avc-cup-chinese-taipei-escapes-australia-in-5-sets-for-first-win/news/08/23/22/imee-twits-colleagues-over-bske-postponement-dilemma/life/08/23/22/travel-shorts-new-lounge-in-clark-sept-online-sale/news/08/23/22/palace-no-comment-on-call-for-full-time-agri-chief/life/08/23/22/health-shorts-online-medical-mission-and-more