Severe Tropical Storm Florita floods QC

Florita inundates QC

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Knee-deep floods inundate a section of Sto. Domingo St. in Quezon City as Severe Tropical Storm Florita brought heavy rains on Tuesday. Florita maintained its strength after hitting land in Isabela and has moved to Cagayan province, according to PAGASA’s 2 p.m. bulletin, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers near the center and up to 185 kph gusts.