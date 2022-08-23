Navigating a flooded road in Caloocan City

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Flooding in Caloocan City Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 23 2022 04:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A mother carries her child as they navigate a flooded road leading to the Llano Elementary School in Caloocan City on Tuesday. In several areas, heavy rains brought by severe tropical storm Florita spawned floods, forced the suspension of classes and government work, and prompted evacuation. Palace suspends work and classes in NCR, select provinces on Aug. 23-24 due to Florita NDRRMC: More than 500 individuals preemptively evacuated due to Florita Read More: Florita weather bagyo storm rains floods class suspension Caloocan City Metro Manila Cavite Laguna Rizal Bulacan Zambales Bataan Mandaluyong baha weather Philippines /sports/08/23/22/filoil-la-salle-holds-off-csb-to-clinch-semis-spot/news/08/23/22/ofws-sa-hong-kong-sumasabak-sa-martial-arts/entertainment/08/23/22/watch-darna-explains-how-superhero-becomes-narda-again/overseas/08/23/22/filipina-photographer-shot-dead-in-washington-home/news/08/23/22/doh-probes-release-of-monkeypox-patients-photos