Flooding in Caloocan City

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 23 2022 04:47 PM

Navigating a flooded road in Caloocan City

A mother carries her child as they navigate a flooded road leading to the Llano Elementary School in Caloocan City on Tuesday. In several areas, heavy rains brought by severe tropical storm Florita spawned floods, forced the suspension of classes and government work, and prompted evacuation.

 

