Isabela river overflows due to Florita

Fishing gear moved to safety as Pinacanuan river overflows

Villamor Visaya, AFP

Residents remove their fishing gear from the overflowing Pinacanuan river due to heavy rains brought about by severe tropical storm Florita in Ilagan City, Isabela on Tuesday. State weather bureau PAGASA in its 5 p.m. bulletin said Florita slightly weakened but tropical cyclone warning signals remain in dozens of areas.