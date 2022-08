Classes suspended in some areas due to Florita

MULTIMEDIA

#WalangPasok due to Florita

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Students walk during a heavy downpour in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has suspended work in government offices and classes in public schools in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, Zambales, and Bataan until Aug. 24.