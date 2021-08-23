Topaz Road closed as 50-meter crack appears

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pasig closes Topaz Road due to huge crack Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 23 2021 12:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Pasig local government unit and other concerned parties inspect the crack that surfaced along Topaz Road in Barangay San Antonio on Monday. Topaz Road was closed to traffic as a 50-meter long crack appeared following a heavy downpour on Sunday evening. Read More: Pasig City San Antonio Topaz Road /video/business/08/24/21/ph-shares-buck-regional-rally-due-to-last-minute-drop/video/news/08/24/21/hospitals-threaten-to-disengage-from-philhealth/video/business/08/24/21/business-groups-rue-rising-covid-19-cases-despite-lockdowns/video/news/08/24/21/ph-logs-highest-ever-daily-covid-19-cases-at-18332/video/news/08/23/21/proposed-p5024-t-2022-budget-submitted-to-congress