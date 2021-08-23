Home  >  News

Pasig closes Topaz Road due to huge crack

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 23 2021 12:21 PM

Topaz Road closed as 50-meter crack appears

Members of the Pasig local government unit and other concerned parties inspect the crack that surfaced along Topaz Road in Barangay San Antonio on Monday. Topaz Road was closed to traffic as a 50-meter long crack appeared following a heavy downpour on Sunday evening. 

