Topaz Road closed as 50-meter crack appears

Pasig closes Topaz Road due to huge crack

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Pasig local government unit and other concerned parties inspect the crack that surfaced along Topaz Road in Barangay San Antonio on Monday. Topaz Road was closed to traffic as a 50-meter long crack appeared following a heavy downpour on Sunday evening.