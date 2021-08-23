Home  >  News

Longer commuter lines as Metro Manila reverts to MECQ

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 23 2021 10:20 AM

Commuters queue up to ride the EDSA bus carousel from the Roosevelt station in Quezon City on Monday, the first work day after Metro Manila reverts under modified enhanced community quarantine. The National Capital Region and Laguna were placed under a more lenient quarantine level from August 21-31 allowing more businesses to reopen and ease of travel for more workers as quarantine passes will no longer be required.

