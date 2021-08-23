MULTIMEDIA

Longer commuter lines as Metro Manila reverts to MECQ

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Commuters queue up to ride the EDSA bus carousel from the Roosevelt station in Quezon City on Monday, the first work day after Metro Manila reverts under modified enhanced community quarantine. The National Capital Region and Laguna were placed under a more lenient quarantine level from August 21-31 allowing more businesses to reopen and ease of travel for more workers as quarantine passes will no longer be required.