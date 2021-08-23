Home > News MULTIMEDIA Longer commuter lines as Metro Manila reverts to MECQ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 23 2021 10:20 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters queue up to ride the EDSA bus carousel from the Roosevelt station in Quezon City on Monday, the first work day after Metro Manila reverts under modified enhanced community quarantine. The National Capital Region and Laguna were placed under a more lenient quarantine level from August 21-31 allowing more businesses to reopen and ease of travel for more workers as quarantine passes will no longer be required. Some COVID-19 curbs remain as Metro Manila, other areas shift to MECQ MMDA: Outdoor exercises allowed in NCR under MECQ, but LGUs can impose conditions Read More: COVID19 EDSA bus carousel Roosevelt Quezon City commuters /video/business/08/24/21/ph-shares-buck-regional-rally-due-to-last-minute-drop/video/news/08/24/21/hospitals-threaten-to-disengage-from-philhealth/video/business/08/24/21/business-groups-rue-rising-covid-19-cases-despite-lockdowns/video/news/08/24/21/ph-logs-highest-ever-daily-covid-19-cases-at-18332/video/news/08/23/21/proposed-p5024-t-2022-budget-submitted-to-congress