MULTIMEDIA

No face shield, no entry

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 23 2020 09:23 PM

A vendor fixes boxes of face shield in Baclaran, Parañaque City on Sunday, amid the return of Metro Manila under general community quarantine. Malacañang Palace announced on Friday that "no face shield, no entry" policy will be implemented in shopping malls and other commercial establishments to lower the risk of coronavirus infection.

Wearing of face shields required in malls, commercial establishments: Malacañang