MULTIMEDIA Hearing Mass in Baclaran as Metro Manila shifts to GCQ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 23 2020 08:23 PM A Catholic devotee hears Mass at the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Parañaque City on Sunday, less than a week after Metro Manila shifted back general community quarantine. The government has imposed a 10-person limit in mass gatherings as a stricter GCQ is implemented to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Palace asks Church leaders for understanding over mass gathering limit