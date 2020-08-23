MULTIMEDIA

Hearing Mass in Baclaran as Metro Manila shifts to GCQ

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A Catholic devotee hears Mass at the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Parañaque City on Sunday, less than a week after Metro Manila shifted back general community quarantine. The government has imposed a 10-person limit in mass gatherings as a stricter GCQ is implemented to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases.