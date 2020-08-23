MULTIMEDIA

More bike lanes in Manila

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Bikers navigate along a designated bike lane set up by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) along Taft Avenue in Manila City on Sunday. DPWH also assigned bike lanes along Quirino Avenue and Roxas Boulevard to increase mobility within Metro Manila as more people opt to bike-to-work amid the general community quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19.